Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 9.2% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.15. 6,703,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 3,220,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 559.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

