Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.