Conceal Price Tops $0.0995 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $982,857.04 and $17,328.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,519,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,875,385 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

