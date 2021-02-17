Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

CNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 346,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,035. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

