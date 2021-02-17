Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

CNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 346,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,035. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.