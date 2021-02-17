Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Down 3.7%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 90,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.26 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.