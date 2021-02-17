Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,754.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$20.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1,690.34. 22,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,619.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,562.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,789.63.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.