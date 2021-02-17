Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 957,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.