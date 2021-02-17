Construction Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,104 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,944% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

