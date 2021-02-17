Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.41

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $19.48. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.