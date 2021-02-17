Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) Trading Down 18.8%

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS)’s stock price fell 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 326,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 144,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions for gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

