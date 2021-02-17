Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $51.31 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $51.31 million and $9.76 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO "

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

