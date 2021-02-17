Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:CLR opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

