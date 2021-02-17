Continental Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 4,179 call options.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

