Contrasting InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 5.80 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -12.11

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InVivo Therapeutics and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neuronetics beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

