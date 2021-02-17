Contrasting Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PPMD) & QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PPMD) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Protide Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIAGEN has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protide Pharmaceuticals and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protide Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A QIAGEN 11.18% 17.51% 8.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protide Pharmaceuticals and QIAGEN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protide Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QIAGEN $1.53 billion 8.23 -$41.46 million $1.43 38.57

Protide Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QIAGEN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Protide Pharmaceuticals and QIAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protide Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A QIAGEN 1 6 9 0 2.50

QIAGEN has a consensus target price of $56.37, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given QIAGEN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QIAGEN is more favorable than Protide Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Protide Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protide Pharmaceuticals

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes technologies and processes in the areas of clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering, and transplantation in the United States and internationally. It offers serum reducers, cell culture and processing products, stem cell cryopreservatives, and stem cell and regenerative research products. The company is based in Lake Zurich, Illinois.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides assay content consumables, such as kits, assays, reagents, and controls for identification and analysis of sequence-specific targets, such as DNA, methylated DNA, bacterial DNA, RNA, and miRNA with various technologies, such as PCR, pyrosequencing, and hybridization in assay and array format, as well as oligonucleotide synthesis, siRNAs, and bisulfite conversion; custom-developed and configured enzymes and products; assay foundation consumables; modular PCR system, one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, fully integrated medium to high throughput PCR test analysis, and specialized instruments; and custom laboratory and genomic services. In addition, the company offers predefined and custom next-generation sequencing gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

