Contrasting Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14% Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36%

80.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Public Storage and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 2 7 3 0 2.08 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $221.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.63%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.85 billion 14.39 $1.52 billion $10.75 21.79 Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 5.00 $79.21 million $3.72 19.24

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

