Contrasting Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) & Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. and Paramount Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources $689.47 million 1.69 -$66.21 million N/A N/A

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources -53.85% -14.91% -8.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 2 5 2 0 2.00

Paramount Resources has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential downside of 36.08%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K..

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

