Contrasting Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tenneco has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenneco and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.04 -$334.00 million $3.22 3.17 Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.80 $89.57 million $3.85 20.91

Patrick Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco. Tenneco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -13.32% -24.05% -1.22% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenneco and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 3 0 0 1.75 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tenneco currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.61%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Tenneco.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Tenneco on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

