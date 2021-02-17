CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Down 8.4%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 1,579,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 554,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

