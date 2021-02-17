Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Copart worth $124,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

