Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$3.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 790043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. Cormark raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.61.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$541.98 million and a PE ratio of -37.54.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

