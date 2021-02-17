Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Increased to $2.70 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.61.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 132,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,766. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

