Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Increased to $3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 132,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

