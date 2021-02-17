Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Coral Products plc (CRU.L) shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 183,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63.

Coral Products plc (CRU.L) Company Profile (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

