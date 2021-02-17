Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 8,989 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 574,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,168. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

