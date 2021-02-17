CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. 252,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,545. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

