Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Announces Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

