Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

