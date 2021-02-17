Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.26, but opened at $53.57. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 15,377 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,350,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $13,212,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.