Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

