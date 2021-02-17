Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Update

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGLO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.59. Coro Global has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Get Coro Global alerts:

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Coro Global Inc develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.