Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSR. Cowen cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 2,229,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

