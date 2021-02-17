Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

