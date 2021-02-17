Cortex Price Tops $0.22 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $55.21 million and $12.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00062539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.79 or 0.00863521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.63 or 0.04938051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00043498 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.