Cosmos Trading Up 60.5% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.15 or 0.00046219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,213.34 or 0.99911008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00121712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,327,655 coins and its circulating supply is 210,543,052 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

