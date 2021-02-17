Costain Group (LON:COST) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday.

Costain Group stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.70 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 788,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The company has a market cap of £164.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

