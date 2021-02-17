Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday.

COST stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.70 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 788,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.14. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of £164.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

