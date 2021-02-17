Costain Group’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:COST traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.70 ($0.78). 788,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The company has a market cap of £164.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.14. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

