Costain Group’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:COST traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.70 ($0.78). 788,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The company has a market cap of £164.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.14. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Costain Group Company Profile
