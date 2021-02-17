CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 4.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $30,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $900.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.