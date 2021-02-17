Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.9% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,040.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $352.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.