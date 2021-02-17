Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $107,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,040.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.57. 81,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,171. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

