COTI (COTI) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. COTI has a market capitalization of $86.04 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00309875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00080972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00069106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00453790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00172112 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.