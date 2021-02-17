COVA Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $77,284.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

