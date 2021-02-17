COVA (COVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,490.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $61,490.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

