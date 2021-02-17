COVER Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.68 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94.68 million and $8.51 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1,609.81 or 0.03106811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 101% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,812 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.