Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $35,978.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars.

