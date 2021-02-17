Cowen Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $109.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 589.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.