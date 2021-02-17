Cowen Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.36, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.