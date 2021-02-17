CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading Down 6.9%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 899,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,633,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.80 million, a P/E ratio of 204.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

