CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Holdings Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 3.74% of CRA International worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.